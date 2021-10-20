SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

