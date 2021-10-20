The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $43.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $43.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $412.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

