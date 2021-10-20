Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,964,000 after buying an additional 1,751,342 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $25,184,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

