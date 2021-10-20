Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE AAQC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.07% of Accelerate Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

