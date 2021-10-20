Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $875.10

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 875.10 ($11.43) and traded as low as GBX 845 ($11.04). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.04), with a volume of 32,671 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 875.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 896.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

