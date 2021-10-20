Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,583,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 597,118 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $514.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

