Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 230.87 ($3.02), with a volume of 106396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.60 ($3.03).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46.

In other Indivior news, insider Mark Stejbach bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £58,320 ($76,195.45). Also, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Insiders sold a total of 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537 in the last ninety days.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.