InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

