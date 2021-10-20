Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $593.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $49,706,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $35,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $33,094,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

