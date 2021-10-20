Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

KNTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

KNTE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

