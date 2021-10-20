Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8,100.00

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,100 ($105.83) and last traded at GBX 8,100 ($105.83), with a volume of 1714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,000 ($104.52).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,209 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,512.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The company has a market cap of £543.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

