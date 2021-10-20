UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Barclays downgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.77.

UCB stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

