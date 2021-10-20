Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$98.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$211.73.

CP stock opened at C$90.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.33. The stock has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$78.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

