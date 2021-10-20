The Blackstone Group (BX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.