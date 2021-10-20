Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $7.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

