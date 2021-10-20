Comparing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wetouch Technology and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $73.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 27.79% 28.17% 23.42%

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.23 $447.29 million $3.00 20.82

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

