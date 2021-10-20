PFB (PFB) to Release Earnings on Friday

PFB (TSE:PFB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect PFB to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.37 million.

TSE:PFB opened at C$19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$134.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. PFB has a 52 week low of C$15.62 and a 52 week high of C$26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.83.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on PFB from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

