O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 997,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $42,990,397 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $638.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $641.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $603.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

