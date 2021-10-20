Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $321.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.