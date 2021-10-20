Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

