Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €750.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €793.83 ($933.92).

Shares of KER opened at €650.40 ($765.18) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €671.77 and its 200-day moving average is €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

