Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

