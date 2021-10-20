Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Informa has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

