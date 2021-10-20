J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.85.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.