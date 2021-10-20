Bank of America Begins Coverage on a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

