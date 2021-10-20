Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.35.

BBCP opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $496.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.