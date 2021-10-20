Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BVH. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE BVH opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

