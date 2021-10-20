Mizuho Downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

