Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

CGRN stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

