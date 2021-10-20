Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Decreases By 18.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.
Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. Nitori has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $225.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97.
About Nitori
