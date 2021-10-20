Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Decreases By 18.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. Nitori has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $225.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

