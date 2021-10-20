Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $319,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWBC opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

