Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

AON stock opened at $309.52 on Wednesday. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

