Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.52 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 24.30 ($0.32). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 112,677 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of £54.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

