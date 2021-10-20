Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,819,988 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £9.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

