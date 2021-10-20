DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $10.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.53 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $7,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,032,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,419,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.