PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.66.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.