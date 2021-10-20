The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.55.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$42.50 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.02 and a 1 year high of C$43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.94 billion and a PE ratio of -80.65.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.