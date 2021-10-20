Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$73.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.58.

TSE STN opened at C$61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.87. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$66.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

