TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.26.

TRP opened at C$67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.94 billion and a PE ratio of 32.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.30. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$67.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2973957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

