Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

