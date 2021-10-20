South State (SSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect South State to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSB opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in South State stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

