Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.