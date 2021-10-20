Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.