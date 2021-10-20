Comparing Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and Pantheon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10 Pantheon Resources $90,000.00 6,993.44 -$16.98 million N/A N/A

Showa Denko Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Summary

Showa Denko Materials beats Pantheon Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Showa Denko Materials

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.S.A. and Head Office geographical segments. The U.S.A. segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration. The company was founded on March 8, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

