Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Issued By Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

