Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to announce sales of $164.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $146.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $644.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $687.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $642.48 million, with estimates ranging from $562.70 million to $714.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.