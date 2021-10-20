America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

