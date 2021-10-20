Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

ELOX stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

