Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

