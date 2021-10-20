Zacks Investment Research Lowers JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

